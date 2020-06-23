Multiple people arrested in Hillsborough human trafficking bust; several arrested

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough and state authorities will announce the results of a human trafficking operation that netted several arrests.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a report of a stolen vehicle led detectives to multiple suspects and victims.

“This was truly a life-saving investigation. I’m proud to say that our work has helped several women break free of their traffickers and put multiple individuals behind bars who were taking advantage of others in the worst way possible,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The horrific practice of human trafficking is affecting our entire state. It remains a priority for not only the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office but our state and federal partners as well.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody added, “Human trafficking is a 24/7 criminal enterprise, and not even a global pandemic that has millions limiting personal contact and staying at home stops it from happening. I want to thank Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and the hard-working men and women of his agency for their extraordinary work in taking down this criminal organization and rescuing the women who were repeatedly victimized by the defendants in this case.”

Chronister and Moody will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to share more details.

LATEST STORIES: