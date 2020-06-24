Hillsborough law enforcement agencies propose policy changes after George Floyd’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement agencies in Hillsborough County are looking to make a number of policy changes in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area have begun working with the NAACP and ACLU to begin addressing policy and procedure concerns.

On Wednesday, they released a new proposal for police reform that would ban the use of chokeholds and require officers to intervene and stop other officers when they witness the use of excessive force or a violation of Standard Operating Procedures.

The proposal would also require the exhaustion of all non-lethal force options and expand the use of body cameras and squad car cameras. And when someone is killed in custody, an independent investigator would be appointed to look into the fatality.

The plan includes the implementation of uniform policies, procedures and training concerning crowd control at protests, and annual implicit bias education, training and retraining.

The agencies say they will continue the use of community policing techniques and plan to regularly consult with local leaders to build trust with the community.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

