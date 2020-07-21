LIVE NOW: Hillsborough commissioners discuss future of Emergency Policy Group

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County commissioners are meeting online this morning to discuss the future of the Emergency Policy Group, the group in charge of the county’s response to disasters, pandemics, and other emergency occurrences.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss