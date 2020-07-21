LIVE NOW: Hillsborough commissioners discuss future of Emergency Policy Group

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County commissioners are meeting online this morning to discuss the future of the Emergency Policy Group, the group in charge of the county’s response to disasters, pandemics, and other emergency occurrences.
