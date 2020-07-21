LIVE NOW: Hillsborough commissioners discuss future of Emergency Policy Group

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- Two 55-year-old Safety Harbor residents were seriously injured after crashing into a semi truck that was attempting an improper U-turn on Interstate 275 Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, a semi truck driven by a 48-year-old Tampa man was traveling north on I-275 near mile marker 58 in Hillsborough County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the man tried to make an improper U-turn into the southbound lanes.