Black Lives Matter calls for justice in death of Tampa man killed in shootout with officers after prosecutor declines to press charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of groups affiliated with Black Lives Matter are holding a press conference Thursday regarding Jonas Joseph, a Tampa man who was killed in April during a shootout with officers.

State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Thursday that his office declined to press charges against the five officers who opened fire. A total of nine officers were involved in the incident. Their names are being protected under Marsy’s Law.

Joseph, 28, was gunned down on April 28 after police tried to stop his car on East Palifox Street. Police said the car was connected to a shooting in the Grant Park neighborhood that left a woman injured.

Police said Joseph pulled into a driveway of a home, put the car in reverse and hit a police vehicle before trying to flee. The Impala crashed into a tree and Joseph began to shoot at officers, according to police.

The officers returned fire, hitting and killing Joseph. A second gun was found in his car, police said.

The five officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said the Medical Examiner later determined the officers fired a total of 125 rounds.

According to Warren’s report, all eight officers saw Joseph point a handgun toward them and heard or saw at least one gunshot or muzzle flash before he was killed.

“These facts support a reasonable belief by the officers that they were in fear of imminent death or great bodily harm when they used deadly force,” the report states. “Under Florida law, this means the use of deadly force is justified, and there is no legal basis for criminal charges against any of the officers.”

Black Lives Matter:Tampa, Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc, and Sis, Se Puede, are expected to hold a press conference outside of the Tampa Police Department at 10 a.m. Thursday to demand they release more evidence to the public.

