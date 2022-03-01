Live Nation announces 2022 Lawn Passes for upcoming Tampa concerts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Concertgoers get ready to rock out this summer!

Live Nation announced on Tuesday that limited-edition Lawn Passes will be available at 30 venues, including the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre where fans can attend up to 40 concerts, including select sold-out shows.

The $199 lawn pass goes on sale on March 2 at 1 p.m.

When purchasing the pass, select the venue of your choice and you’ll receive a custom personalized credential with your name that serves as your ticket on each show day.

Some of the upcoming MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre’s concerts include:

Tim McGraw (May 6)

Halsey (May 19)

Dave Matthews Band (May 25)

Tears for Fears (June 10)

Kid Rock (June 11)

Keith Urban (June 17)

Train (June 25)

Chicago (June 28)

Big Time Rush (July 21)

Chicago and Brian Wilson (July 28)

Jack Johnson (Aug. 19)

The Black Keys (Aug. 28)

The only shows that concert-goers cannot access with their lawn passes are AJR (May 4), John Mulaney (May 15), Bill Burr (May 20) and Coheed & Cambria (July 13).

Click here to see the full list of participating amphitheaters.