Live Nation announces 2022 Lawn Passes for upcoming Tampa concerts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Concertgoers get ready to rock out this summer!
Live Nation announced on Tuesday that limited-edition Lawn Passes will be available at 30 venues, including the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre where fans can attend up to 40 concerts, including select sold-out shows.
The $199 lawn pass goes on sale on March 2 at 1 p.m.
When purchasing the pass, select the venue of your choice and you’ll receive a custom personalized credential with your name that serves as your ticket on each show day.
Some of the upcoming MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre’s concerts include:
- Tim McGraw (May 6)
- Halsey (May 19)
- Dave Matthews Band (May 25)
- Tears for Fears (June 10)
- Kid Rock (June 11)
- Keith Urban (June 17)
- Train (June 25)
- Chicago (June 28)
- Big Time Rush (July 21)
- Chicago and Brian Wilson (July 28)
- Jack Johnson (Aug. 19)
- The Black Keys (Aug. 28)
The only shows that concert-goers cannot access with their lawn passes are AJR (May 4), John Mulaney (May 15), Bill Burr (May 20) and Coheed & Cambria (July 13).
Click here to see the full list of participating amphitheaters.