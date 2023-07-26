MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez continued to recover at a Tampa hospital on Wednesday, according to Miami-Dade officials.

While visiting Tampa for the 2023 Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Summer Conference on Sunday, Ramirez suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound during an apparent attempt to take his own life, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Ramirez is “alert, awake and responsive” after underdoing surgery at Tampa General Hospital on Monday, Mayor Levine Cava said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Levine Cava said she briefly spoke to Ramirez before his critical injury. He said there was an incident at a Tampa hotel, where he “made mistakes,” and offered her his resignation after nearly 30 years with Miami-Dade police. The mayor said she told him they would discuss it the next morning.

Levine Cava described Ramirez as a trusted official and a dedicated public servant, “the type of man who bears the burdens of those around him.”

“I’m glad that we were able to be by his side in this time of darkness, as together, we hope to see some light,” Levine Cava said.

“Director Ramirez … continues to receive outstanding medical care in Tampa surrounded by his family, loved ones, and MDPD brothers and sisters,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said on Tuesday. “Thank you to our community and law enforcement family for all your prayers, support, and strength.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.