TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed the city’s preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole on Tuesday.

Castor spoke on storm preparations at the unveiling of the East 7th Avenue Gateway Mounument in Ybor City.

Nicole strengthened from a subtropical storm as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“We’ve done the usual. We’ve drained our storm water drains. We’ve cleaned everything out. We have prepared for any potential flooding,” said Castor. “…all of our city departments are on alert. We’ve filled all of our generators. We’ve done everything that we can to prepare for the worst and we are ready as a city.”

The mayor said the city handed out 100,000 sandbags for Hurricane Ian and many residents should have them at their homes if they are needed.

She does not anticipate the city setting up sandbag locations, but said they could do so at the last minute.

“As as city we are prepared for whatever Nicole may bring our way,” Castor said.

Nicole is expected to be near or at hurricane strength when it approaches Florida’s east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the center said.

“Tropical Storm Watches [are] now extend across the entire Tampa Bay area,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Tropical storm force winds [are] expected within 48 hours as Nicole heads northwest through the state Thursday.”

The City of Tampa is encouraging residents to sign-up for AlertTampa, which provides emergency notifications and additional resources offered by the city.