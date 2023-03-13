TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash has caused heavy traffic delays on I-275 in downtown Tampa early Monday morning.

According to the Florida 511 website, a multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of the interstate at the Ashley Drive exit. First responders appeared to also be on the southbound lanes as well, although those are partially open.

Drivers seeking to enter downtown Tampa were advised to take Cypress Street or Kennedy Boulevard to avoid the traffic jam. Those leaving downtown Tampa can take the Jefferson Street entrance of I-275.

At this time, the extent of the damage or injuries caused by the crash is not yet known.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.