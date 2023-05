TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A car caught on fire on I-75 early Monday morning as Eagle 8 flew over Hillsborough County.

Our chopper camera caught sight of the vehicle as it blazed brightly on I-75 near the I-4 ramp.

The fire began spreading to the trees along the highway before first responders arrived.

Firefighters managed to put it out shortly after arriving at the scene.

It is not known what caused the fire or if there are injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.