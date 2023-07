TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle has caused injuries and backups on Interstate 75 in Tampa.

The crash happened in the northbound bound lanes of the interstate just before Fletcher Avenue.

Four left lanes are blocked.

