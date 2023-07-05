HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — With the 4th of July in the rearview mirror, Hillsborough County officials want people to start preparing for what’s next: storm season and sandbag preparation.

In recent years, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation invested in a sandbag filling machine to make more pre-made sandbags for residents who are handicapped or have special needs.

“The sand will come down onto this conveyor belt. The bag will get filled. After it’s filled, it’s stitched and then stacked. Once again these sandbags are about 50 pounds each,” said Mikah Collins, program coordinator at Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation.

With the machine’s help, Collins said, the county has about 20,000 pre-made sandbags on site ahead of a storm. But at ten bags per person, they can go quickly to people who have handicapped placards.

After showing a proof of Hillsborough County residency, most people will need to fill their own bags.

“What that’s going to look like is there’ll be a huge pile of sand and some shovels. This is where it’s going to be crucial to bring a partner with you because trying to hold this bag and fill it all by yourself is really difficult. I’ve been there myself and it is not fun,” said Collins.

It takes strength to not only fill them, but load to the bags into a vehicle.

“You’re going to have to load those here at the site. You’re also going to need to be unloading these once you get back to your residence. Once you have 10 of these, that can add up to 500 pounds. Something to keep in mind is – is your vehicle capable of carrying that much weight?” said Collins.

Sandbags are recommended only for people who are protecting properties in flood zones. Ten bags will cover about two doors at the most.

The intent of the sandbags is to hold down a water barrier liner, made out of plastic or a tarp.

“The method of stacking for the sandbags is you want to make sure that they’re lying flat. You want them pressed up against the door and you want to cover the entire entryway of the door from left to right,” said Collins.

Officials recommend purchasing the liners now.

Locations for the county’s four sandbag distribution sites will be posted online when a storm is approaching.

That information can be found here on the Hillsborough County website.