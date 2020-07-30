LIVE: Hillsborough’s Emergency Policy Group discusses ongoing coronavirus response

Could this be one of the EPG's final meetings regarding coronavirus?

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is meeting Thursday to discuss its ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

During the meeting, EPG members will receive updates from the Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley and the Florida Department of Health Hillsborough County Director Doug Holt.

The group is also expected to extend the local state of emergency, which would be in accordance with Governor DeSantis’ executive order that extends the state of emergency through Sept. 4.

The Emergency Policy Group (EPG) is the authority on the county’s response to disasters, pandemic and other emergency occurrences. They have been tasked with ordering mask mandates and curfews. The group consists of three commissioners, the mayors of Tampa, Plant City, Temple Terrace, the sheriff and the Hillsborough County School Board chairwoman.

Thursday’s meeting, however, could be one of the group’s last meetings regarding coronavirus.

On July 15, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners voted 7-0 to abolish the EPG and to shift its focus from coronavirus and back to its typical role in dealing with hurricanes.

A public hearing will be held on Aug. 5 to discuss the abolishment of the group’s pandemic response and following the meeting, commissioners are slated to make a final vote.

