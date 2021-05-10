Hillsborough superintendent gives update on school budget crisis

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Schools superintendent Addison Davis will hold a press conference Monday to discuss the district’s current budget crisis.

The school district has until Wednesday to submit an updated the financial recovery plan resolving its estimated $100 million budget deficit.

Davis said the district has taken a number of measures to cut the budget and meet the state’s goal.

“We cut 40 temporary teachers in the fall and then we cut 95 teachers for the end of spring for next year, so a total of 130 individuals that have been cut and know that one is too many,” Davis said.

