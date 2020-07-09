LIVE: Hillsborough Co. EPG meeting to discuss ongoing coronavirus response

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is meeting to discuss its ongoing coronavirus response.
The group will receive updates regarding contact tracing from USF officials.
Hillsborough County currently has 16,666 total coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the county saw a 567 case increase.
A total of 182 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Hillsborough County.
