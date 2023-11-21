TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will announce the agency’s plan to help keep holiday shoppers safe in the coming weeks.

In a news conference Tuesday, Chronister will discuss “Operation North Pole Patrol,” described as “a strategic plan dedicated to ensuring the safety of our community during the upcoming holiday season.”

