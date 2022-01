TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the WingHouse on Hillsborough Avenue Monday morning.

Smoke was visible from the building when 8 On Your Side was at the scene.

Firefighters have told us the restaurant is a total loss as a result.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.