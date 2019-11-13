1 dead, 6 hurt in fiery crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-75 near Hillsborough/Pasco line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fiery crash involving two semi-trucks and several other vehicles shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 Wednesday night near the Hillsborough/Pasco line.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, one person has died and six people have been transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. One person was transported as a trauma alert. Two others were involved in the chain-reaction wreck but walked away.

At least eight vehicles including two semis were involved in this horrible pileup, per Pasco Fire Rescue. One of the semis is still smoking.



One person has died, another six hospitalized, and two others evaluated but okay. @wfla pic.twitter.com/9bHMFfA8dQ — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) November 14, 2019

At current count, fire officials say eight vehicles were involved in this crash. One of the semi-trucks burst in flames and proved hard to extinguish because it was hauling wax cartons that kept re-igniting, according to PCFR.

All northbound traffic should divert prior to Fletcher Avenue, with US-301 and US-41 as the preferable routes – use I-4 as the diversionary route.

Angela Rodriguez was one of countless drivers who was stuck in the hours long, miles long gridlock on I-75 northbound. By the time she was able to get off the interstate, her fuel tank had dwindled to empty.

“Actually it’s on zero right now, but it was down to one mile when I finally turned around and got off,” Rodriguez said from the gas pump at a nearby 7/11.

Although Rodriguez never got to where she was going Wednesday night, she says her frustrations pale in comparison to what some families may be going through due to the wreck.

“I can’t imagine some of the phone calls probably being made right now,” she said. “I’m happy that I’m going to get to go home tonight.”

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the wreck.

No word yet on when I-75 NB will re-open at Bruce B. Downs. FHP will have to complete a fatal wreck reconstruction and FDOT will have to check the structural integrity of the interstate sign hit during the wreck prior to the interstate re-opening.

Cars are literally backed up for miles, stuck on I-75 NB south of the crash. Looks like they’re going to be there for a while. Yikes. @wfla pic.twitter.com/QH8r2NAzk9 — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) November 14, 2019

