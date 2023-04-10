TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A car caught fire off of the Hillsborough side of the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday morning.

An FDOT camera showed the vehicle blazing as traffic drove by.

The vehicle fire appeared to be near where drivers get off of the bridge while coming back to Tampa on the northbound lanes.

Traffic was backed up as several lanes were closed off for emergency crews responding to the fire.

Firefighters got the fire under control as Eagle 8 flew over the scene at around 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.