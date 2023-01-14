LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) — High winds caused a small warehouse in Lithia to catch fire on Friday night.

According to a release from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a structure fire on S. County Road 39 at 10:50 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. There are no hydrants in the rural area, so crews used a water tanker shuttle to tamp down the flames.

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

An arching power line was discovered on one side of the warehouse, blocking access. Firefighters called TECO to shut off power so they could finish extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters searched the warehouse and found no one inside. No one was hurt in the fire.

HCFR investigators determined the fire was caused by high winds lifting the metal roof off of the structure and blowing it into the powerline.