TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A science experiment designed by a group of seventh and eighth-graders at Randall Middle School in Hillsborough County was chosen to go to space.

The students wants to see if a “Red Garnet” amaranth can sustain its germination rate in space and keep its nutritional value while it grows. The goal is grow substantial amounts of this microgreen to sustain the necessary daily nutrients needed by the astronauts.

Their experiment is set to hitch a ride on a on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, which is scheduled to launch in early November.

It has been a year in the making for these students, and they’ve learned a lot.

“Our group getting in really meant a lot to us and I would say that this program has taught me to push harder and to keep trying,” said Crystal Heidenreich, one student working on the experiment.

“I like solving problems and I like plants so these two things together is kind of like a dream come true” said Nathan Bohra, a student in the seventh grade.

The two principle investigators of the projects said that this is just a stepping stone. If this works, it will open the door to growing a lot of other microgreens to keep astronauts healthy on longer spaceflights in the future.