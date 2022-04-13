TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa has ranked second on a list of best cities in the United States for “homebodies.”

“Joybird,” a home furnishing website, ranked the 50 most populous cities based on safety, internet speed, remote work job openings, access to food delivery and more to find the cities where it’s be to be a “homebody.”

“Even though the pandemic has forced the majority of Americans to spend a lot more time around the house, research finds that many have actually enjoyed the extra time at home!” the website said.

Joybird used various sources to determine these factors, including Rent.com, the U.S. Census, the National Association of Realtors, Grubhub and Doordash, Yelp and more.

In these factors, Tampa came second just to Raleigh, North Carolina. Tampa is better than average in eight of the 11 categories and excelled in a few of those eight.

Joybird explained Tampa has almost twice as many homes with a pool compared to the other 49 cities researched. The average crime rate is also below the national average. Those who live in Tampa also have close to 70 percent more options for food delivery than average.

Tampa didn’t crack the top cities with the fastest internet.

The top 10 homebody cities in America, including to Joybird include: