TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Christmas now behind us, the focus is turning to the New Year and all the events the Tampa Bay area has to offer.

WFLA has compiled a list of family-friendly events and parties happening Sunday night to ring in the new year.

Family-friendly events

Busch Garden’s NYE Celebration

Fireworks, entertainment, and rollercoasters!!

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa, 10165 McKinley Drive

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 starting at 11 p.m.

Cost: Included with park admission, VIP: $49.99, Brunch over the Serengeti: $44.99

More info here

ZooTampa NYE Celebration

Countdowns every hour, festive foods, live DJ, giveaways

Where: ZooTampa, 1101 West Sligh Avenue

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Include with park admission

More info here

New Year’s at Noon at Great Explorations Children’s Museum

Confetti drop, colorful displays; dress in your best dazzling and sparkly outfit

Where: Great Explorations Children’s Museum, 1925 4th Street North in St. Pete

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $12 for members, $18 for non-members

More info here

Noon Year’s Eve at Armature Works

Colorful daytime fireworks, bounce houses, face painting, crafts, interactive DJ

Where: Armature Works Pier, 1910 North Ola Avenue in Tampa

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info here

Downtown Countdown at The Glazer Children’s Museum

Family Play Projects, countdowns, and balloon drops on the hour

Where: The Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 West Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Included with museum admission

More info here

Beachfront New Year’s Event

Fireworks display, live music, food and drinks, and a children’s corner

Where: JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, South Gulfview Boulevard

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Cost: $99- includes beach seating, 1 glass of champagne for midnight toast, includes parking; Kids 12 and under- $35

Additional add-on packages available. More info here

Toast by the Coast NYE Masquerade Party

Wear your best mask, live music, unlimited wine and beet, dessert table, photo booth, Glitter & Glow Kid’s Camp

Where: Tradewinds Island Resort Grand Ballroom, 5500 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Cost: $230 for adults, $80 for kid’s camp/$60 for each additional child

More info here

Family NYE Skate at Skate World Tampa

Skating, all-you-can-eat pizza and soda, noise makers, mock balloon drop with confetti cannons

Where: Skateworld Tampa, 7510 Paula Drive

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $20

More info here

Noon Year’s Eve at The Spiral Staircase

Food, activities, and champagne toast for the adults

Where: The Spiral Staircase, 425 North Florida Avenue in Tampa

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $150 per family

More info here

Sip N Paint NYE Party

Free glass of wine, painting, and music

Where: Joe’s Palette, 1915 East Bay Drive in Largo

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $38-$40

More info here

Parties

Tampa EDITION

Kool & the Gang tunes with dancing, premium open bars, champagne toast

Where: The Tampa EDITION, 500 Channelside Drive

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $599 per person

More info here

MacDinton’s NYE Masquerade Ball

Happy Hour open bar, champagne toast, and live DJ’s

Where: MacDinton’s Irish Pub, 405 South Howard Avenue in Tampa

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Cost: $40-$100

More info here

NYE Comedy Special

Three comedians, craft brews, champagne toast

Where: Motorworks Brewing, 1014 9th Street West in Bradenton

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

Cost: $22-$25

More info here

Retro Disco Party

Rooftop bar, live DJ, and champagne toast

Where: Level 11 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, 5250 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Free, VIP tables available

More info here

Battle of the Decades

Music, fashion, and culture from the past decades; wear attire from your favorite decade

Where: 122 South Howard Avenue in Tampa

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $20-$1,200

More info here

NYE Beach Bash at Whiskey Joe’s Tampa

Live music, champagne toast, fireworks

Where: Whiskey Joe’s Tampa Bar & Grill, 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door

More info here

Not So Silent NYE

Silent DJ headphones, open bar, complimentary hors-d’oeuvres buffet, champagne toast

Where: Hyatt Place St. Pete. 25 2nd Street North St. Petersburg

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cost: $95

More info here

NYE Party at Hotel Haya

Live entertainment including DJ’s, contortionists, and dancing; midnight toast

Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 East 7th Avenue in Tampa

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: $25

More info here

NYElectric

Live music, 5-hour open bar, VIP area

Where: JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, 510 Water Street

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Cost: starting at $185

More info here

Karat Magic NYE Party

Fireworks display, champagne toast, live DJ’s, and open bar

Where: 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard in Tampa

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $175-$250

More info here

Cocktails X Countdown NYE Party

Music, dancing, cocktails, and food

Where: Geo’s Fine Wine & Champagne, 1730 East 7th Avenue in Tampa

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

More info here

Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails

Champagne, oysters, music, and dancing

Where: Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Avenue in St. Pete

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Cost: $15-$300

More info here

NYE At The Blind Goat

Unlimited dinner, open bar, music, dancing, champagne toast

Where: The Blind Goat Food and Drink Co., 4106 Henderson Boulevard in Tampa

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Cost: $99-$170

More info here

Jackson’s Bubbles & Bow Ties