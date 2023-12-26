Related video: Fireworks at Madeira Beach in 2022.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Christmas now behind us, the focus is turning to the New Year and all the events the Tampa Bay area has to offer.
WFLA has compiled a list of family-friendly events and parties happening Sunday night to ring in the new year.
Family-friendly events
Busch Garden’s NYE Celebration
- Fireworks, entertainment, and rollercoasters!!
- Where: Busch Gardens Tampa, 10165 McKinley Drive
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 starting at 11 p.m.
- Cost: Included with park admission, VIP: $49.99, Brunch over the Serengeti: $44.99
- More info here
ZooTampa NYE Celebration
- Countdowns every hour, festive foods, live DJ, giveaways
- Where: ZooTampa, 1101 West Sligh Avenue
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Include with park admission
- More info here
New Year’s at Noon at Great Explorations Children’s Museum
- Confetti drop, colorful displays; dress in your best dazzling and sparkly outfit
- Where: Great Explorations Children’s Museum, 1925 4th Street North in St. Pete
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cost: $12 for members, $18 for non-members
- More info here
Noon Year’s Eve at Armature Works
- Colorful daytime fireworks, bounce houses, face painting, crafts, interactive DJ
- Where: Armature Works Pier, 1910 North Ola Avenue in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More info here
Downtown Countdown at The Glazer Children’s Museum
- Family Play Projects, countdowns, and balloon drops on the hour
- Where: The Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 West Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cost: Included with museum admission
- More info here
Beachfront New Year’s Event
- Fireworks display, live music, food and drinks, and a children’s corner
- Where: JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, South Gulfview Boulevard
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Cost: $99- includes beach seating, 1 glass of champagne for midnight toast, includes parking; Kids 12 and under- $35
- Additional add-on packages available. More info here
Toast by the Coast NYE Masquerade Party
- Wear your best mask, live music, unlimited wine and beet, dessert table, photo booth, Glitter & Glow Kid’s Camp
- Where: Tradewinds Island Resort Grand Ballroom, 5500 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Cost: $230 for adults, $80 for kid’s camp/$60 for each additional child
- More info here
Family NYE Skate at Skate World Tampa
- Skating, all-you-can-eat pizza and soda, noise makers, mock balloon drop with confetti cannons
- Where: Skateworld Tampa, 7510 Paula Drive
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cost: $20
- More info here
Noon Year’s Eve at The Spiral Staircase
- Food, activities, and champagne toast for the adults
- Where: The Spiral Staircase, 425 North Florida Avenue in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cost: $150 per family
- More info here
Sip N Paint NYE Party
- Free glass of wine, painting, and music
- Where: Joe’s Palette, 1915 East Bay Drive in Largo
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Cost: $38-$40
- More info here
Parties
Tampa EDITION
- Kool & the Gang tunes with dancing, premium open bars, champagne toast
- Where: The Tampa EDITION, 500 Channelside Drive
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Cost: $599 per person
- More info here
MacDinton’s NYE Masquerade Ball
- Happy Hour open bar, champagne toast, and live DJ’s
- Where: MacDinton’s Irish Pub, 405 South Howard Avenue in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Cost: $40-$100
- More info here
NYE Comedy Special
- Three comedians, craft brews, champagne toast
- Where: Motorworks Brewing, 1014 9th Street West in Bradenton
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.
- Cost: $22-$25
- More info here
Retro Disco Party
- Rooftop bar, live DJ, and champagne toast
- Where: Level 11 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, 5250 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Cost: Free, VIP tables available
- More info here
Battle of the Decades
- Music, fashion, and culture from the past decades; wear attire from your favorite decade
- Where: 122 South Howard Avenue in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Cost: $20-$1,200
- More info here
NYE Beach Bash at Whiskey Joe’s Tampa
- Live music, champagne toast, fireworks
- Where: Whiskey Joe’s Tampa Bar & Grill, 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door
- More info here
Not So Silent NYE
- Silent DJ headphones, open bar, complimentary hors-d’oeuvres buffet, champagne toast
- Where: Hyatt Place St. Pete. 25 2nd Street North St. Petersburg
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Cost: $95
- More info here
NYE Party at Hotel Haya
- Live entertainment including DJ’s, contortionists, and dancing; midnight toast
- Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 East 7th Avenue in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Cost: $25
- More info here
NYElectric
- Live music, 5-hour open bar, VIP area
- Where: JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, 510 Water Street
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Cost: starting at $185
- More info here
Karat Magic NYE Party
- Fireworks display, champagne toast, live DJ’s, and open bar
- Where: 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Cost: $175-$250
- More info here
Cocktails X Countdown NYE Party
- Music, dancing, cocktails, and food
- Where: Geo’s Fine Wine & Champagne, 1730 East 7th Avenue in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Cost: Free
- More info here
Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails
- Champagne, oysters, music, and dancing
- Where: Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Avenue in St. Pete
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Cost: $15-$300
- More info here
NYE At The Blind Goat
- Unlimited dinner, open bar, music, dancing, champagne toast
- Where: The Blind Goat Food and Drink Co., 4106 Henderson Boulevard in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Cost: $99-$170
- More info here
Jackson’s Bubbles & Bow Ties
- Ballon drops, champagne toast, live music, outdoor party areas, fireworks show
- Where: Jackson’s Bistro, 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard in Tampa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Cost: starting at $100
- More info here