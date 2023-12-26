Related video: Fireworks at Madeira Beach in 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Christmas now behind us, the focus is turning to the New Year and all the events the Tampa Bay area has to offer.

WFLA has compiled a list of family-friendly events and parties happening Sunday night to ring in the new year.

Family-friendly events

Busch Garden’s NYE Celebration

  • Fireworks, entertainment, and rollercoasters!!
  • Where: Busch Gardens Tampa, 10165 McKinley Drive
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 starting at 11 p.m.
  • Cost: Included with park admission, VIP: $49.99, Brunch over the Serengeti: $44.99
  • More info here

ZooTampa NYE Celebration

  • Countdowns every hour, festive foods, live DJ, giveaways
  • Where: ZooTampa, 1101 West Sligh Avenue
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: Include with park admission
  • More info here

New Year’s at Noon at Great Explorations Children’s Museum

  • Confetti drop, colorful displays; dress in your best dazzling and sparkly outfit
  • Where: Great Explorations Children’s Museum, 1925 4th Street North in St. Pete
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cost: $12 for members, $18 for non-members
  • More info here

Noon Year’s Eve at Armature Works

  • Colorful daytime fireworks, bounce houses, face painting, crafts, interactive DJ
  • Where: Armature Works Pier, 1910 North Ola Avenue in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More info here

Downtown Countdown at The Glazer Children’s Museum

  • Family Play Projects, countdowns, and balloon drops on the hour
  • Where: The Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 West Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Cost: Included with museum admission
  • More info here

Beachfront New Year’s Event

  • Fireworks display, live music, food and drinks, and a children’s corner
  • Where: JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, South Gulfview Boulevard
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Cost: $99- includes beach seating, 1 glass of champagne for midnight toast, includes parking; Kids 12 and under- $35
  • Additional add-on packages available. More info here

Toast by the Coast NYE Masquerade Party

  • Wear your best mask, live music, unlimited wine and beet, dessert table, photo booth, Glitter & Glow Kid’s Camp
  • Where: Tradewinds Island Resort Grand Ballroom, 5500 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Cost: $230 for adults, $80 for kid’s camp/$60 for each additional child
  • More info here

Family NYE Skate at Skate World Tampa

  • Skating, all-you-can-eat pizza and soda, noise makers, mock balloon drop with confetti cannons
  • Where: Skateworld Tampa, 7510 Paula Drive
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $20
  • More info here

Noon Year’s Eve at The Spiral Staircase

  • Food, activities, and champagne toast for the adults
  • Where: The Spiral Staircase, 425 North Florida Avenue in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cost: $150 per family
  • More info here

Sip N Paint NYE Party

  • Free glass of wine, painting, and music
  • Where: Joe’s Palette, 1915 East Bay Drive in Largo
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Cost: $38-$40
  • More info here

Parties

Tampa EDITION

  • Kool & the Gang tunes with dancing, premium open bars, champagne toast
  • Where: The Tampa EDITION, 500 Channelside Drive
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Cost: $599 per person
  • More info here

MacDinton’s NYE Masquerade Ball

  • Happy Hour open bar, champagne toast, and live DJ’s
  • Where: MacDinton’s Irish Pub, 405 South Howard Avenue in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Cost: $40-$100
  • More info here

NYE Comedy Special

  • Three comedians, craft brews, champagne toast
  • Where: Motorworks Brewing, 1014 9th Street West in Bradenton
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.
  • Cost: $22-$25
  • More info here

Retro Disco Party

  • Rooftop bar, live DJ, and champagne toast
  • Where: Level 11 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, 5250 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Cost: Free, VIP tables available
  • More info here

Battle of the Decades

  • Music, fashion, and culture from the past decades; wear attire from your favorite decade
  • Where: 122 South Howard Avenue in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Cost: $20-$1,200
  • More info here

NYE Beach Bash at Whiskey Joe’s Tampa

  • Live music, champagne toast, fireworks
  • Where: Whiskey Joe’s Tampa Bar & Grill, 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door
  • More info here

Not So Silent NYE

  • Silent DJ headphones, open bar, complimentary hors-d’oeuvres buffet, champagne toast
  • Where: Hyatt Place St. Pete. 25 2nd Street North St. Petersburg
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Cost: $95
  • More info here

NYE Party at Hotel Haya

  • Live entertainment including DJ’s, contortionists, and dancing; midnight toast
  • Where: Hotel Haya, 1412 East 7th Avenue in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Cost: $25
  • More info here

NYElectric

  • Live music, 5-hour open bar, VIP area
  • Where: JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, 510 Water Street
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Cost: starting at $185
  • More info here

Karat Magic NYE Party

  • Fireworks display, champagne toast, live DJ’s, and open bar
  • Where: 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Cost: $175-$250
  • More info here

Cocktails X Countdown NYE Party

  • Music, dancing, cocktails, and food
  • Where: Geo’s Fine Wine & Champagne, 1730 East 7th Avenue in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More info here

Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails

  • Champagne, oysters, music, and dancing
  • Where: Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Avenue in St. Pete
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Cost: $15-$300
  • More info here

NYE At The Blind Goat

  • Unlimited dinner, open bar, music, dancing, champagne toast
  • Where: The Blind Goat Food and Drink Co., 4106 Henderson Boulevard in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Cost: $99-$170
  • More info here

Jackson’s Bubbles & Bow Ties

  • Ballon drops, champagne toast, live music, outdoor party areas, fireworks show
  • Where: Jackson’s Bistro, 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard in Tampa
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Cost: starting at $100
  • More info here