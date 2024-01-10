TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is always the third Monday in January. This year, it falls on King’s birthday, Jan. 15.

WFLA has compiled a list of events happening on and around the holiday in honor of the civil rights icon.

Tampa

Tampa’s MLK day celebrations start on Saturday with the two-day Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest. This year’s event features performances from Leela James, Adam Hawley and Keke Wyatt. Tickets are $30 or $50 for both days (Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

The city’s annual MLK day parade is scheduled for Monday at noon. It will be led by Grand Marshall Gwen Miller, the first Black woman to be elected to the Tampa City Council. Attendees can expect floats, dancing groups and marching bands to liven up the parade. It will span across two miles, starting at Cuscaden Park and ending at Middleton High School around 3:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg

The community is invited to join the festivities at the City of St. Pete’s annual MLK Dream Big Weekend, now in its 38th year. The event kicks off with the Dream Big Banquet on Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., taking place at the St. Petersburg Country Club.

On Saturday, there’s the citywide MLK Treasure Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hunt begins at City Hall. The MLK Band Showcase will take place Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lakewood High School. Tickets can be purchased daily at Advantage Village Academy.

On Monday, residents are invited to attend the Dream Big Parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the MLK Family Fun Day at Tropicana Field. The event will include carnival rides, a wide array of food vendors and live performances. Entry is free for all.

Winter Haven

The City of Winter Haven will have a week of festivities to celebrate the holiday. Residents are invited to the Wreath Laying Ceremony at MLK Park at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Movies with Martin is that same day at 6 p.m. at the Ritz Theater.

On Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ,the city’s MLK Unity Luncheon will take place at Nora Mayo Hall. The event will include a catered lunch, live music and more. Tickets are $15. The 45th annual Winter Haven MLK parade is on Saturday at 10 a.m. on MLK Boulevard.

Plant City

The 38th annual Plant City MLK Festival kicks off on Friday. The parade is on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., spanning from downtown to the MLK Recreation Complex. After the parade, there will be a performance by the MLK drumline and live entertainment.

Dade City

The annual Dade City MLK Parade Celebration is taking place on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade’s grand marshal this year will be Washington Huskies star quarterback and Dade City’s very own, Michael Penix Jr. Attendees can count on vibrant floats, music and dance performances and appearances from various community leaders.