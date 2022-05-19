TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The lineup for the tenth anniversary of the Sunset Music Festival in Tampa has been announced and headliners include international EDM superstars.

Illenium, Alesso, Tchami, Oliver Heldens and Zeds Dead will all perform at the festival.

For the first time, Sunset Music Festival will be three days, running from May 27-29 in the north lots of Raymond James Stadium. A full list of performers for all three days can be found on the festival’s website.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday and 4-10 p.m. on Sunday.

“Organizers are taking all steps possible to mitigate unintended sound delivery to residents of Tampa and Hillsborough County, although atmospheric conditions may increase the possibility for sound to travel further distances from the stadium than normal,” a press release from the Tampa Sports Authority said.

Parking lots for the festival will open at 3 p.m. and close by 1:30 a.m. each day. No tailgating or overnight parking is permitted.

Those utilizing ride sharing services should be dropped off and picked up in the designated area located in Lot C, off Himes Avenue, just north of Tampa Bay Boulevard.

Sunset Music Festival is a completely cashless event that requires a wristband. Bands purchased before May 13 will be shipped to the customer. Orders place after May 13 will need to be picked up at an offsite or onsite location listed online.

Tickets for the festival are still available.