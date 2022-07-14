VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a house fire they said was started by a lightning strike Thursday night.

HCFR said they were called to home on Windy Gap Place around 7:33 p.m. after someone called 911 saying their bedroom was filling up with smoke.

When crews first arrived they did not see any smoke, according to HCFR, but they soon found heavy smoke in the master bedroom on the home’s second floor.

HCFR said the fire was between the first and second floor. Firefighters kept the fire contained to a small area and put it out.









Courtesy of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

HCFR said there was no one in the home when they searched it and there were no injuries.

An investigation determined the fire was caused by a lightning strike.