TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in the attic of a Tampa apartment building Monday was started by a lightning strike, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said they got a call around 4:53 p.m. about smoke coming from the building.

When crews arrived on the scene, officials said they could see the smoke coming from the roof and immediately went to the attic of the apartment, where they saw the fire.

They put the fire out after that, according to HCFR.

There were no reported injuries.