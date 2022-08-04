Lightning strike sparks house fire in Town ‘n’ Country

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A lightning strike sparked a house fire in Town ‘n’ Country on Thursday evening, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said a 911 caller said flames and smoke were coming from the roof of their home on Twelve Oaks Boulevard. The caller said that everyone made it out of the house safely.

When crews arrived, they said there was heavy smoke and flames on half of the roof of the two-story home.

While searching to see if anyone was still in the home, the roof conditions were becoming unsafe. A commander ordered all crews out. Firefighters said a defensive attack was then initiated.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said that the blaze was under control within 25 minutes.

No one was hurt in the fire.