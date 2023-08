HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A lightning strike caused an attic fire Wednesday in Hillsborough County, according to fire officials.

Neighbors called 911 at about 6:45 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from a home on Venice Circle in the Town ‘n’ Country area, officials said.

The fire was contained to the attic and was out in less than 15 minutes, officials said. No one was home at the time.

A firefighter was nearly injured when a fire hydrant broke, officials said.