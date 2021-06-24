Lightning offering Game 7 ticket giveaway, gift cards at ‘Shots on Ice’ event

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are giving fans the chance to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup semifinals by getting their COVID-19 shot.

By getting your COVID-19 vaccine at the team’s ‘Shots on Ice’ COVID vaccine event at Amalie Arena which runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday. You will be entered into a sweepstakes to win tickets to Game 7.

Other prizes include a $25 gift card to the Tampa Bay Sports retail store.

While it is free to get your shot and walkup guests will be accommodated, priority will go to those who signed up in advance.

Those who attend will have a chance to take shots on the nets, score photos with ThunderBug and the Zambonis, and receive Lightning swag.

First lady Jill Biden spoke about the giveaway at Thursday’s event.

“I even feel like I should get it again so I can get tickets to the game,” Biden said.