TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrated a victory in Game 6 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Thursday.

Fans gathered in Thunder Alley, outside of Amelie Arena and packed in to watch as the team won in the final minutes of overtime just short of 11:00 p.m.

Chants of “Go Bolts” started as fans left the arena, having just witnessed a close win in person. Leading up to what could’ve been an an elimination game for the Bolts, some fans showed off their superstitious ways of ushering in a Bolts victory.

“I wore my lucky jersey,” said one fan, who noted he had been wearing the jersey when the lightning won the Stanley Cup the year prior.

The Lightning will play in a game 7 in Toronto on Saturday night.