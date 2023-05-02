TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lula Mae Lewis was in her Seminole Heights home the night Monica Hoffa was murdered nearby in 2017.

“I was in the house and it was at night and I just heard shots and I was afraid to look out,” said Lewis.

She hid in the home, as a killer walked nearby.

“I was a little uneasy because I be here by myself for a good bit,” said Lewis.

Like many in her neighborhood, Lewis lived in fear for 51 days as police looked for a serial killer who would take four lives before he was arrested.

Jose Santos and his family also lived in fear. The FBI put cameras on their home and police stayed on their street to catch the killer.

“We had cops all over the place, and they came knocking on the door,” Santos recalled.

Ellie Bagett lives close to where two of the murders took place.

She is now the neighborhood association president, and says the murders changed the neighborhood in some positive ways.

“Of course it was all frightening at first, it’s scary that this is all happening but in reality, I think it brought us all closer together. It forced us to talk to our neighbors, get updates, speak to each other and knock on each others doors and say what’s going on, do you need help?” said Baggett.

On Monday, Howell Donaldson III admitted he murdered Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

Donaldson was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes and many are happy their ordeal is now over.

“I think life will give him something to think of. I think life because I don’t believe in putting him to death,” said Lewis.

“Love it. He won’t come out and kill anymore,” said Jose Santos.