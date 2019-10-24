Let the good times grow at Hillsborough Co. fair

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s dollar day at the Hillsborough County Fair and there is tons of fun for the whole family.

Livestock shows, carnival rides and fair food are a staple at this annual event.

This year’s fair ambassador, Farmer Sydney, will show kids how to plant their very own gardens.

You can watch Robinson’s Racing and Swimming Pigs dash and splash for a tasty Oreo cookie.

The popular Firefighter Show returns, featuring educational entertainment along with the Family Thrill Circus.

The Hillsborough County Fair boasts some of the largest youth livestock shows among county fairs in the southeastern United States. Dairy and beef cattle, rabbits, poultry, sheep, goats and pigs round up.

Thursday is Dollar Days at the fair where admission is only one dollar and each carnival ride is one dollar.

Regular adult admission to the fair is only $7, students K through 12 are $5, seniors are $4, 5 and under are free. Parking is free.

From cooking to rug hooking, baking to picture taking, sowing to growing, and animals large and small, there’s something for everyone at the 2019 Greater Hillsborough County Fair.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Hillsborough County Fair.

LATEST STORIES: