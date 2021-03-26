Lennard High college success coach arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A college success coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a student was arrested at his home in Ruskin early Friday morning, authorities said.

Anthony Errol Witter tutored students at Lennard High School and allegedly started a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student in November, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl attends the school, but was not Witter’s student.

Deputies said the girl’s friend learned of their relationship and reported it. The case is being investigated as an isolated incident since detectives doubt there are other victims.

“Anthony Witter knew that his actions were wrong, and as the adult, he should never have allowed this relationship to develop with a minor,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “No parent should have to worry about their child being preyed upon when they send them to school. We are thankful that another student bravely came forward to report this inappropriate and unacceptable behavior.”

Witter was arrested early Friday on six counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Online jail records show he was being held in lieu of $45,000 bond.