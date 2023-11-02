TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mass shooting over the Halloween weekend in Ybor City is pressing Tampa leaders to make changes. There’s a city council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. where they will discuss the issue.

Some city leaders– including Mayor Jane Castor want businesses to close at 1 a.m. for 6 months.

“Well, we’re looking at the legality, legal issues associated with that and that’s something that we have tried a lot of approaches to Ybor City as it grows and prospers through the years,” Castor said.

Shutting down early isn’t exactly appealing to business owners like Khalilaa McDuffie.

“That would make a big difference on us, a big difference in our income, our staff, our labor, it will affect us,” McDuffie said.

McDuffie hopes the business owners in the area will have more of a say before these hours of operation adjustment is decided.

“What would help I think personally, is us businesses joining together. Us standing Ybor strong on this topic. Us standing strong together– getting more involved with politics, the police, having the conversations with us and not at us,” McDuffie said.

McDuffie said she will be at Thursday morning’s council meeting standing on behalf of other business owners who aren’t there.

“We will do it in the best interest of the community and that includes business owners,” Castor said. “That includes individuals that are coming down here. That includes residents.”

City leaders said if the time adjustment goes into effect, then they will use the time to study violence in the area and hopefully come up with solutions.