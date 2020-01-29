Lawsuit claims Scores strip club allowed disabled teen girl to be trafficked

Hillsborough County

Scores Gentlemen’s Club in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 48-page lawsuit filed in Hillsborough County claims Scores Gentlemen’s Club hired a severely disabled teenager to perform at its Tampa location.

The girl, who’s identified as “Jane Doe” in the suit, was 13 when the alleged trafficker brought her to the strip club.

The girl was introduced to the club in September of 2017, the suit says.

“At the time of the events at issue, Jane Doe was a developmentally disabled and severely emotionally disabled teenager who, as a result of her disabilities, had a developmental age that substantially lagged her chronological age,” the suit reads.

The suit says the teenager was “under the influence of an adult acquaintance, Roberto ‘Bobbie’ Torres, III, who facilitated Jane Doe running away from her home so as to make her indebted to him; sought to indoctrinate her into an adult sexualized lifestyle by illegally exposing her to adult entertainment establishments and employment; and manipulated her into engaging in commercial sexual performances that he could view.”

The lawsuit explains that those listed as defendants “materially assisted Torres in achieving the majority of his illegal and abusive goals.”

According to the suit, Scores knew the risks of involving a minor in the adult entertainment industry and how to mitigate those risks.

It’s unclear if strip club leadership was aware of the teenager’s true age.

While employed at the club, the suit says the teenager performed sexually explicit acts and held one-on-one sessions with individual men in private rooms.

The suit alleges abuse and sexual abuse of a minor, negligence, vicarious liability, unjust enrichment and pure bill of discovery.

8 On Your Side reached out to Luke Lirot, an attorney for Scores.

He just received a copy of the complaint and said he’ll provide a comment to 8 On Your Side as soon as possible.

