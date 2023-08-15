TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officials will announce an arrest in the Olympus Pools fraud investigation on Tuesday.

On Monday, James Staten, the owner of defunct Olympus Pools, turned himself in at the Pasco County jail. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Staten is facing 34 counts related to alleged fraud.

The arrest comes after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced last month that Staten is banned for life from the pool business.

In 2021, Better Call Behnken exposed hundreds of unfinished pools the company left scattered in multiple Tampa Bay area counties.

Staten’s criminal defense attorney, Rick Escobar, told Better Call Behnken that he believes his client is innocent.

“We just got on this case last week and there is a lot of work to do,” Escobar said. “But what the public needs to understand is that sometimes, businesses go belly up and just because a business goes bankrupt and people lose money, that does not make it a crime.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, will announce the arrest during a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

