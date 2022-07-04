TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers are keeping a close eye on the road this Fourth of July, and they’re looking for anyone who may be impaired.

While it’s good to have a fun time, officers want you to think twice before you head home.

“It’s already a rough state when it comes to driving, so you add alcohol to the fuel and it just ignites,” said Nicholas Carullo, an employee at Ben T Davis beach.

He said officers are always on standby.

“If they (have) seen any type of drinking or anything like that, they do confront it. They will issue citations or arrest them.”

Unfortunately, the Fourth of July is one of the deadliest days to be on the road. In 2020, 493 people died in motor vehicle crashes during the weekend.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 41% of those deaths are related to alcohol impairment.

“Once you’ve had your first drink, your judgment and your decision-making skills are already impaired,” said Sharon Hall from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

She encourages everyone to have a plan before they take their first sip.

“If you know you’re going to have a few beers or whatever it is, plan for a Uber or a safe ride home or a no drinking designated driver,” Hall said.

She, like many others MADD, knows what the consequences of one wrong decision can produce.

“This is lifetime. Our family members were taken from us for absolutely no reason. Drunk driving is 100% preventable 100% of the time.”