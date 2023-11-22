TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have canceled their upcoming show at Amalie Arena.

Hill and her former band were set to perform in Tampa on Dec. 8 as part of their 25th anniversary tour celebrating “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

Amalie Arena’s website lists the concert as canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The “Doo-Wop” singer announced on Instagram that she has been battling serious vocal strain for the past month.

“I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long-term negative effect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely,” Hill said.

She said that she has decided to reschedule most of the remaining shows this year, including the stop in Tampa.

Hill said the shows will be rescheduled for early 2024. She also announced that new cities will be added to the tour, including stops overseas.

The only show that was not canceled was in Philadelphia.

Amalie Arena said those who purchased their tickets for the show through Ticketmaster should receive a refund within 30 days. All others should reach out to their point of purchase.