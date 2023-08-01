Related video above: 100-degree bay temperatures near the Florida Keys. A new World Record?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – July was a scorcher of a month for the Tampa Bay area.

While it’s typical for hot temperatures and humidity to fill the summertime air in Tampa, this July felt unseasonably warm.

As tourists and residents flocked to the beaches last month, some may have noticed scorching hot temperatures beating down across the area. However, if anyone thought this July felt hotter than normal, you’d be correct.

According to WFLA News Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli, July 2023 marked the hottest July on record for the Tampa Bay area.

Hottest July on record for the Tampa Bay Area! Temps averaged 2.5 to 3F above normal. This was due to persistent westerly flow, warmer water temps/ higher dew points than normal and some contribution from urban heat island. As the climate changes we should expect more of this. pic.twitter.com/6mwsg61GlK — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 31, 2023

Berardelli stated that temperatures averaged 2.5 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

He said the higher temperatures were due to persistent westerly flow, warmer water temperatures and higher dew points than normal.

Berardelli said more record-breaking heat is to be expected as the climate continues to change.