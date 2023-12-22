TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The clock is ticking until Christmas and plenty of last-minute shoppers have been crowding Tampa Bay-area businesses and shops.

Just three days before Christmas, the DRIP Ybor ceramic studio is bustling as shoppers create and paint the custom pieces they’re gifting to others.

“A lot of people are coming and trying to rush their pieces for Christmas,” said Daly Ramos, a manager at DRIP Ybor. “There’s also a lot of people coming in and asking about gifts for others.”

Ramos said this weekend will be the biggest of the holiday shopping season and catering to every customer’s budget is key.

“Gift cards are huge,” he said. “There’s different options.”

However, there’s another reason that’s driving sales this holiday weekend.

“An influx of money,” said Elizabeth Racker, owner of Queen’s Fabric and Designs. “Bonus checks are coming in, so they get to patronize small businesses.”

Racker said the demand for her high-end gowns is gaining more attention, especially as the window for online shopping before Christmas is closing.

“It’s a balance, by giving customers options and payment plans,” Racker said. “Online shopping is a convenience, so we’re trying to provide that to customers as well to get them in the store.”