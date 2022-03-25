TAMPA (WFLA) – On most days WFLA’s helicopter is up in the mornings helping drivers on their morning commute know where serious accidents and traffic problems are.

On Friday morning around 6:45, the helicopter was flying over a crash near Hillsborough Avenue when they were suddenly illuminated by a laser from below.

“I was looking down at the camera and I noticed like a flash,” said WFLA photographer Paul Lamison.

The FAA says laser strikes are a serious threat to aviation with 9,723 laser incidents in 2021, up from 6,852 in 2020. This is the highest reported number of incidents ever.

“When the laser hits you, even though it’s a skinny beam, it hits and reflects and lights up the whole inside of the aircraft, almost like a flashbulb going off,” said Lamison.

Laser strikes are taken as serious business by law enforcement. It’s considered a felony in Florida and can bring large fines and even jail time.

“It could easily blind the pilot with the laser and from there, now you have no pilot to land the aircraft and still be blind from the laser,” said Eagle 8 pilot Nick McCoy who was at the controls when the laser hit the helicopter.

“Once it hits your windows, it definitely lights up the entire cabin and stuff and if that hits you in the eye that’s pretty much it from there, you won’t be able to see if it gets you in the eye,” said McCoy.

McCoy and Lamison say they were able to spot the person hitting the aircraft with the laser and used the helicopter’s camera system to get a video of that person.

The incident is now being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesman says detectives believe they know who is responsible and charges may be filed.