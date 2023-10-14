TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes of Sligh Avenue after a motorcyclist died in a crash.

The lanes are closed between North Boulevard and North Willow Avenue, which is near Zoo Tampa.

Police said the crash was between a motorcycle and an SUV in the 1100 block of West Sligh Avenue.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes as officers conduct an investigation.

No additional information has been released.

