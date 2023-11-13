HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman died after her car burst into flames following a crash near Interstate 4 late Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 68-year-old Lakeland woman was driving westbound on State Road 400, east of County Road 579, when she tried to change lanes and crashed into another driver.

Troopers said both cars traveled to the right. The woman’s car collided with a concrete barrier wall and burst into flames.

The woman died at the scene and the other driver was not hurt. The woman’s identity was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.