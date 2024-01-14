HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old Lakeland man was found dead on the side of Interstate 75 Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 2:37 p.m., troopers responded to the northbound shoulder of I-75 near mile marker 247 in Hillsborough County after someone reported a body lying on the ground.

FHP said evidence indicates that the man was hit by a large, red-colored vehicle, and was likely a commercial vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.