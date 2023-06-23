WINTER HAVEN Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Wales High School football coach was accused of pointing a gun at another driver during an alleged road rage incident on Sunday.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Don Wayne Wise, Jr., 33, was charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident on Cypress Gardens Blvd. and Overlook Drive at 3:30 p.m.

A driver reported that a blue Nissan Rogue veered into their lane twice “within a close proximity.” The driver allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it out of the open passenger side window “for a full 30 seconds,” the arrest report stated.

“Coaches are supposed to be mentors and models for appropriate conduct,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Losing your cool while driving and then brandishing a firearm is the complete opposite. I’m proud of my detectives for their quick work to apprehend the man responsible.”

The Nissan’s tag number led investigators to Wise. According to the arrest report, he was “visibly upset” when deputies stopped by his home in Winter Haven and “demanded to know why (they) were” there.

Wise denied being involved in a road rage incident, but told deputies that he travelled on Cypress Gardens Blvd. “at some point” that day. Deputies reported seeing a handgun in his waistband.

Witnesses identified Wise as the alleged aggressor in a photo lineup. During his arrest, Wise allegedly “repeatedly refused the deputies’ commands to sit inside the patrol car, and physically resisted their efforts to place him inside,” according to the arrest report.

Wise was charged with resisting arrest in addition to aggravated assault. He was booked into the Polk County Jail, where he was later released on a $15,500 bond.

When reached for comment, Lake Wales Charter Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne V. Rodolfich said, “We are aware of the event and have no comment at this time.”