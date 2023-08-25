TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested Friday after deputies said he allegedly committed sex crimes against a minor while serving as a softball coach for the Lady Hawks club.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Coach Matthew Galhouse, 40, was accused of having illegal sexual contact with a member of the softball team.

According to deputies, Galhouse had been under investigation since Aug. 17.

Investigators said Galhouse began spending time with the underage victim in March 2023, sent illicit messages through social media, and met with the minor while pretending to give the victim private softball lessons.

A PCSO release said Galhouse was not employed at any school in Pasco County and had been working with the Lady Hawks softball team since 2018.

He was charged with sexual battery with a victim between 12 and 18, sexual activity with a suspect over 24 and a victim aged 16/17, promoting sexual activity with a victim 16 years or younger, traveling to meet a minor, and stalking.

While it is not known if Galhouse had any other victims, deputies ask anyone who may be or know a victim to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips at PascoSheriff.com/tips.