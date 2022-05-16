TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grammy Award-winning band Lady A will headline the Tampa Pig Jig in October, it was announced Monday.

The philanthropic event will return for it’s 11th year on Oct. 22.

Others joining the lineup include Kip Moore, X Ambassadors, Bahamas and Jarrod Morris.

Tampa Pig Jig was founded in Tampa Bay, established by a group of men to support their friend in his fight against kidney disease.

The nonprofit event has raised more than $5 million over the course of 11 years. Tampa Pig Jig donates proceeds to NephCure Kidney International.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and general admission tickets start at $75.