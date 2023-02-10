TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s krewes are preparing to light up Ybor City during the Sant’Yago Knight Parade on Saturday.

Leaders with the Knights of Sant’Yago say plans for the annual tradition have been in the works for a full year.

They’re expecting more than 120 floats and 100,000 attendees to fill 7th Avenue for the festivities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will be in the area to make sure the parade stays family friendly.

Parade coordinator Joe Parrino says it’s a fun tradition that benefits the entire area.

“It’s an extra night of good business for them. Many years ago when this parade got started it was to help revive this community, it did that,” Parrino said. “It’s done that for the last however many years they’ve been doing the parade down here.”

Florida Sports Hall of Fame baseball player and Tampa native Luiz ‘Gonzo’ Gonzalez is the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade

The parade begins around 7 p.m. on Seventh Avenue in Ybor City.

You can find more information here: Knight Parade 2023