Known gang member sentenced for possession of firearm in Tampa

Hillsborough County

DOJ

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa gang member has been sentenced to four years in federal prison and police say it was all because of a video he posted on Instagram.

According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2019, officers say Jeremiah Butler-Jackson, 20, had posted a video on Instagram in which he posed with a handgun clipped to his waistband.

Butler-Jackson is a convicted felon with past crimes including robbery.

A few minutes after the video was posted, officers saw Butler-Jackson in public wearing the same clothes as in the video. When officers attempted to detain him, he fled on foot, discarding the gun in the yard of a home.

