Know them? Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office finds loose goats

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you missing some goats? If so, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has found them safe and sound.

The sheriff’s office posted on Twitter that they received a call about the loose goats, which were found near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 S and West Lake Drive in Wimauma.

If you recognize the goats or know who they belong to, call 813-247-8200.