Know them? Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office finds loose goats

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you missing some goats? If so, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has found them safe and sound.
The sheriff’s office posted on Twitter that they received a call about the loose goats, which were found near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 S and West Lake Drive in Wimauma.
If you recognize the goats or know who they belong to, call 813-247-8200.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Shutdown, impeachment, virus: Chaotic Congress winds down
- Howard Frankland Bridge to shut down next weekend for construction project
- Pets reunited with owners following Nashville bombing
- FHP: Driver dies after losing control of car, dropping 20 feet into pond
- Fireworks to blame for Florida home burning down on New Year’s, firefighters say